Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.7 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

WIPKF opened at $35.84 on Friday. Winpak has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

