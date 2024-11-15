Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,905. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
