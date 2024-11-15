Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $314.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $320.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

