Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $201.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,288.08. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $111,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,859.28. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,750 shares of company stock worth $8,617,901. 57.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

