William Torgerson Sells 6,100 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of MXL stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $26.59.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Meta Should Rally All The Way Into 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.