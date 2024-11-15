William Torgerson Sells 6,100 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $24,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $16,696,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 307.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,044,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 788,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,779,000 after purchasing an additional 667,550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 184.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

