William Blair Estimates CeriBell’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBLL)

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CeriBell in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBLL
CeriBell Trading Down 1.2 %
CBLL stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. CeriBell has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.53.
About CeriBell
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CeriBell
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Meta Should Rally All The Way Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.