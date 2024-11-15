William Blair Estimates CeriBell’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBLL)

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CeriBell in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CeriBell from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

CBLL stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. CeriBell has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

