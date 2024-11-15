William B. Roberts Sells 50,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,839.28. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

