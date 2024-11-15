William B. Roberts Sells 50,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,839.28. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
