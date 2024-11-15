Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the October 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 9,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $192,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,956.48. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $841,878. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $7.00 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $235.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

