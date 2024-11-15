What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Allstate Q4 Earnings?

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 77.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,049 shares of company stock worth $26,106,112 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,819,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

