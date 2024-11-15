What is William Blair’s Forecast for ACLS FY2024 Earnings?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

ACLS stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.