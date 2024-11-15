What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for BRTX FY2028 Earnings?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a negative net margin of 2,697.08%.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

