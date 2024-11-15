What is Cormark’s Forecast for Lundin Mining Q4 Earnings?

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.98.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

