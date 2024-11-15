Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $66.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT remained flat at $4.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,681. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.