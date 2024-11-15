Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $138.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

