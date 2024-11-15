WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WaFd Trading Up 0.1 %

WaFd stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. WaFd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

