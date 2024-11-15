Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.36 ($13.01) and last traded at €13.06 ($13.75), with a volume of 25992 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.96 ($13.64).
Wacker Neuson Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The stock has a market cap of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.