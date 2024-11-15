Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.36 ($13.01) and last traded at €13.06 ($13.75), with a volume of 25992 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.96 ($13.64).

Wacker Neuson Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The stock has a market cap of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

