Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

