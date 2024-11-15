Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Update

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivakor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Price Performance

NASDAQ VIVK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,523. Vivakor has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor ( NASDAQ:VIVK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 18.52%.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

