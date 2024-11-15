Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 644,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.66 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,521.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,848,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

