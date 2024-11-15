Viking (NYSE:VIK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Viking Price Performance

NYSE VIK opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter worth about $181,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

