Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,730 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of TKO Group worth $69,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TKO opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.40 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

