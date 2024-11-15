Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 163,773 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $50,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

