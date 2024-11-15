Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cummins worth $70,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $16,329,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,419.29. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $8,249,879 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.33.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.20 and a 200-day moving average of $300.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.02 and a 52-week high of $370.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

