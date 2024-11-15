Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.57 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $57,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.70.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $182.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

