Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after acquiring an additional 451,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

