Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 26,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.59.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 8,703.52% and a negative return on equity of 255.40%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

