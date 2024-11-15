Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Veris Residential stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 417.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veris Residential by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

