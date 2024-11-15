Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 375,800 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 982,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verb Technology from $800.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VERB

Insider Activity

Verb Technology Trading Down 10.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $146,727.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,339.65. The trade was a 22.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,723. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $184.60.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 5,002.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -20 EPS for the current year.

About Verb Technology

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.