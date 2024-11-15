Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $14.96 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Stories

