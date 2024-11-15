Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.29 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 9993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Velan Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$73.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Velan had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of C$135.12 million during the quarter.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

