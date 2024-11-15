Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.