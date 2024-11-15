Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

