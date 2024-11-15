Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 155,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 43,442 shares.The stock last traded at $76.56 and had previously closed at $76.73.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

