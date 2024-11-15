Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 155,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 43,442 shares.The stock last traded at $76.56 and had previously closed at $76.73.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

