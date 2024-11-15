Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $545.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.43. The company has a market capitalization of $494.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.75 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

