Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Decreased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $284.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $211.36 and a 52-week high of $294.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.