Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.7 %

VONE traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.15. 56,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $273.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.