Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.