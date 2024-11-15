Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $212.28 and a 12 month high of $279.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

