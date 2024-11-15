Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 790,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.