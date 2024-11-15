Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VIG opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

