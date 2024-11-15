Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VCR opened at $362.94 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $277.70 and a 12-month high of $371.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

