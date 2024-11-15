Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 7,066 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.71. 169,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,911. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.85 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

