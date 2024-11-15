Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.36. 2,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $67.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.