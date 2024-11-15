Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

