Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. 291,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,268,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

