Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.86. 342,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

