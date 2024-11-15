Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 301,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after buying an additional 52,757 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.47. 455,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.35. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.64 and a one year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

