Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 4,015 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.91% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,547 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

