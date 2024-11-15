US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTWY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

