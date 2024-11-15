UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,713,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $593.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.99 and its 200 day moving average is $548.03.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

